‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko..’: Burqa-clad woman threatens Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan

A burqa-clad woman threatened film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan at Mumbai's Carter Road on Wednesday.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the woman approached Salim Khan, asking, “Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?” (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi?).

Moreover, police said that the incident appeared to be a prank. It occurred while Salim Khan was seated at a promenade after his morning walk, the report said.

Earlier on April 14, two individuals on a motorcycle fired shots outside Salman Khan's home in the upscale Bandra suburb before fleeing the scene. They were later arrested in Gujarat and charged alongside Lawrence Bishnoi and his key gang member, Rohit Godhara.

According to police reports, Anmol Vishnoi, Bishnoi's brother, played a significant role in orchestrating the attack. He is believed to have received the weapons delivery in Panvel a month prior to the incident and provided the shooters with detailed instructions. The planned shooting reportedly earned the shooters a total of ₹3 lakh.

Meanwhile, an accused in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence has claimed that a prison doctor requested money to treat his fractured finger, PTI reported. Harpal Singh, arrested for his alleged involvement in the April incident, made the allegation during a video appearance before Judge B.D. Shelke at a special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

The court has instructed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Taloja jail, where Singh is currently held, to submit a report and ensure that the accused receives the necessary medical treatment.