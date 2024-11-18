Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol, accused in high-profile cases including Baba Siddique murder, arrested in US: Report

  • Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol who is accused in several high-profile cases including shooting outside actor Salman Khan's apartment in Mumbai and Baba Siddique murder  case, has been arrested in US.

Published18 Nov 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Policemen escort Lawrence Bishnoi in New Delhi. File Photo
Policemen escort Lawrence Bishnoi in New Delhi. File Photo(Reuters)

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States, said media reports.

According to reports, Anmol was taken into custody in California.

The development comes days after Mumbai police sent a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence's younger brother following the US authorities informing his presence in their country

Anmol Bishnoi has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward of 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

— Last month, the Mumbai police's crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court stating that it intends to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi".

— Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in connection with firing outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14. In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the case.

— A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol Bishnoi, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

— The brothers are also accused in NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique's murder who was shot dead by three gunmen near the office of his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique on October 12.the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

Also Read | Salman Khan death threats: Cops arrest Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘brother’ Bikaram

— The investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

— Recently, the Tihar Jail administration increased security around Aftab Poonawala, the accused arrested in the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, after investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case revealed that the Bishnoi gang had plans to target Aftab Poonawalla.

