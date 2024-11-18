Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States, said media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, Anmol was taken into custody in California.

The development comes days after Mumbai police sent a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence's younger brother following the US authorities informing his presence in their country

Anmol Bishnoi has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

— Last month, the Mumbai police's crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court stating that it intends to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi".

— Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in connection with firing outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14. In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the case.

— A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol Bishnoi, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

— The brothers are also accused in NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique's murder who was shot dead by three gunmen near the office of his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique on October 12.the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

