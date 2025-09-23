Gangster Rohit Godara calls Lawrence Bishnoi ‘traitor’ for alleged collusion with foreign agency — What we know

Gangster Rohit Godara has accused gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of being a “traitor” and alleged that he worked with an American agency and revealed sensitive information, ANI reported on September 23.

In what appears to be a war between two rival gangs, Godara, in an unverified post, accused Bishnoi of working with an American agency, and providing them information about India, to save his brother Anmol, the report added. He also claimed that Bishnoi intends to harm Bollywood actor Salman Khan to gain fame.

He also addressed the media and urged them not to link him or his associates to “traitor” Bishnoi.

Who is Rohit Godara? Notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and several state police units; Brar is suspected to be in the United States, and Godara in the United Kingdom.

A few days back, a shocking incident unfolded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence around 3:45 am on September 12. The attack, claimed by Godara and Brar on social media, sent shockwaves through the community.

Later on September 17, two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's residence in Bareilly, succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad.

Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun from Haryana, affiliated with Brar and Godara, were injured during a police encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries, according to Delhi Police.