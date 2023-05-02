Tillu Tajpuriya, a jailed gangster accused of involvement in the Rohini court shootout case, was attacked by members of a rival gang inside Delhi's Tihar jail on Tuesday morning. Tillu was transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was later declared brought dead. Another prisoner, Rohit, who was also attacked, is currently receiving medical treatment but is out of danger.

"This morning around 7am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, additional DCP west district, Delhi Police, said.

"Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward," the official said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Tunda was housed in Jail No. 8, and Tillu in Jail No. 9, and the cells were separated by an iron grill. The incident is currently under investigation by the police.

Tillu was allegedly involved in the murder of Jitender Maan, also known as Gogi, in a shootout that occurred in a Rohini courtroom in September 2021. Gogi, who was in Tihar jail at the time, had been attending a hearing when he was shot dead by two gunmen disguised as lawyers. The gunmen were believed to be members of Tillu's gang and were subsequently shot dead by police. Gogi, who had been the most wanted gangster in Delhi until his arrest in March 2020, had at least 19 murder, robbery, and extortion cases against him.