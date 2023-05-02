Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed inside Delhi's Tihar jail by rival gang members. All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Rival gang members attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward
Tillu Tajpuriya, a jailed gangster accused of involvement in the Rohini court shootout case, was attacked by members of a rival gang inside Delhi's Tihar jail on Tuesday morning. Tillu was transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was later declared brought dead. Another prisoner, Rohit, who was also attacked, is currently receiving medical treatment but is out of danger.
