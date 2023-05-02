Tillu was allegedly involved in the murder of Jitender Maan, also known as Gogi, in a shootout that occurred in a Rohini courtroom in September 2021. Gogi, who was in Tihar jail at the time, had been attending a hearing when he was shot dead by two gunmen disguised as lawyers. The gunmen were believed to be members of Tillu's gang and were subsequently shot dead by police. Gogi, who had been the most wanted gangster in Delhi until his arrest in March 2020, had at least 19 murder, robbery, and extortion cases against him.