Gangster Vikas Dubey aide killed by STF
Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of ₹25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey who was involved in an ambush in Kanpur last week in which eight policemen died, a senior official said.
Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of ₹25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district, Special Task Force IG Amitabh Yash said.
Eight policemen were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.
Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a reward of ₹2.5 lakh, is still absconding.
