Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in retaliatory action by the police after he tried to escape the police custody snatching pistol of a police official, according to Uttar Pradesh police officials. "Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident, Mohit Agarwal, Kanpur IG said.

It was reported in earlier in the morning that one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned in Barra area of Kanpur.

ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said, "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital."

The officials have confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would come in the postmortem report.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated