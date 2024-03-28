Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari reportedly died on Thursday. Ansari had been brought back to the Banda Medical College after his health deteriorated in jail. Ansari has been taken to Government Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Banda amid heavy security arrangement.

People gathered outside the residence of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur.

Paramilitary forces have also been deployed outside Banda Medical College.

According to Hindustan Times, Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari said Mukhtar Ansari was poisoned in jail by a substance mixed in food. “Mukhtar said that he was given poisonous a substance in food in jail. This happened for the second time. Around 40 days ago also he was given poison. And recently on March 19 of March 22, he was again given this (poison) due to which his condition is bad," Afzal, an MP from Ghazipur, said when his brother was recently hospitalised.

Earlier, Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College to jail after his discharge on Tuesday.

Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain in jail.

Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer, Naseem Haider, claimed that the former MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly is experiencing difficulty speaking.

"Some reports are pending. He is stable, but he is having difficulty speaking," Naseem Haider told news agency ANI.

Mukhtar Ansari has been elected as an MLA from the Mau constituency five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He last contested the assembly polls in 2017.

Earlier on March 13, Ansari was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.This was the eighth case in which the former five-time MLA has been convicted and sentenced by a court in Uttar Pradesh in the past two years.

Before this, in December 2023, the MP/MLA Court of Varanasi had found Mukhtar Ansari guilty of threatening Mahavir Prasad Rungta, a witness in the murder of 26-year-old coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta, and had sentenced him to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 against him.

On October 15, last year, the Enforcement Directorate attached lands, a building and bank deposits worth more than ₹73.43 lakh as part of the money laundering investigation against Mukhtar Ansari.

(With agency inputs)

