Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to life imprisonment in 30-year-old fake gun licence case
Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari had appeared in the court through videoconferencing from Banda jail.
Uttar Pradesh news: A special MP-MLA court has sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in three-decade-old fake arms license case. On Tuesday 12 March, the court had convicted Mukhtar Ansari and fixed March 13 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment in the case.