Uttar Pradesh news: A special MP-MLA court has sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in three-decade-old fake arms license case. On Tuesday 12 March, the court had convicted Mukhtar Ansari and fixed March 13 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment in the case.

According to the government counsel, Mukhtar Ansari joined the court proceedings via video conference from Banda Jail, where he is currently lodged.

The order was passed by the special MP-MLA court of judge Awanish Gautam, district government counsel Vinay Singh said.

The case against Mukhtar Ansari was registered under IPC sections 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), along with provisions of the Arms Act at Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district in December 1990, News agency PTI quoted Vinay Singh.

According to police officials, around 60 cases are pending against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, New Delhi and other states.

Mukhtar Ansari has so far been convicted in at least seven cases.

Mukhtar Ansari: Fake guns license case According to Hindustan Times report, on 10 June, 1987, Mukhtar Ansari had applied for a gun license with the district magistrate, for a double-barrel gun. Later it was seen that Ansari had received the license with fake signatures of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

The report further recounts that on 4 December, 1990, when the fraud in securing the gun license was exposed, the CB-CID lodged a complaint with the police and based on the complaint. A case under various sections of IPC against five persons, including Mukhtar Ansari, was registered at Mohadabad police station, Ghazipur.

The charge sheet was sent to the court in 1997 against the then ordnance clerk Gaurishankar Srivastava and Mukhtar Ansari. Gaurishankar Srivastava died during the hearing of the case. In the case, the statements of 10 witnesses were recorded were recorded by the prosecution.

Who is Mukhtar Ansari? Mukhtar Ansari, a relative of former Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, is a gangster turned politicians. Mukhtar Ansari is a convicted criminal who has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency five times.

Notably he won the Mau constituency seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Mayawati-led led Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.



