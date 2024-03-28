Gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari dies due to cardiac arrest; section 144 imposed across Uttar Pradesh
Jailed gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest, hours after he was admitted to hospital on Thursday. To maintain the law and order situation, section 144 was imposed across Uttar Pradesh after his death
Jailed gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday after he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district because of his health condition. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state after he complained of vomiting.