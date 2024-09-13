Ganpati 2024: Mukesh Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with son Anant | Watch

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the popular Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav, in Mumbai's Parel area to offer his prayers with his son Anant Ambani, reported the news agency ANI on Friday, September 13. 

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the popular Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav, in Mumbai's Lower Parel area to offer his prayers to the deity with his son Anant Ambani, reported the news agency ANI on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Apart from the Ambanis, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja on September 11, according to the agency's report. The Lalbaugcha Raja's iconic Ganesh idol is a "central attraction" during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. The venue draws huge crowds numbering in the thousands, all of whom seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, as per the report. 

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav is one of the most popular festivals in Mumbai. The Ganeshotsav received more than 48 lakh in donations on the first day, September 8, according to the agency report.

“The donation amounted to Rs. 48 lakh 30 thousand,” according to Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, treasurer at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, quoted in the agency's social media post on platform X on September 8.

The Ganeshotsav even received donations in foreign currencies like the US dollar, Singaporean dollar, and the Australian dollar, among others, according to the report.

Other than the Ambanis and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, even multiple Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Niel Nitin Mukesh and Boman Irani also visited Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav earlier on Saturday, September 7.

On September 6, the local news portal Lokmat reported that Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation gifted a 20-kilogram gold crown to Lalbaugcha Raja to mark the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Anant Ambani's gold crown contribution took more than two months, as per the news portal report. This reflected a relationship with Lalbaugcha Raja, who has been associated with the Ganeshotsav for more than 15 years, as per the report.

