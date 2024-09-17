‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’: Ganesh Visarjan celebrated across India | Photos and videos

After observing 10-day-long Ganesh Utsav celebrations, the devotees bid adieu to Vighnaharta Parvati Nandan Bhagwan Ganesh on Tuesday, the 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada 

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published17 Sep 2024, 06:04 PM IST
‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’: Ganesh Visarjan celebrated across India | Photos and videos
‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’: Ganesh Visarjan celebrated across India | Photos and videos(PTI)

After observing 10-day-long Ganesh Utsav celebrations, the devotees bid adieu to Vighnaharta Parvati Nandan Bhagwan Ganesh on Tuesday, the 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. 

The Ganesh Visarjan, which falls on Anant Chaturdashi, involves the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idols in water bodies, signifying the deity's return to his celestial home Kailash. 

 

Also Read | Viral Video: 9-year-old cries while offering laddoos to a Ganesh idol | Watch
Ganesh Visarjan falls on Anant Chaturdashi

Before the visarjan, the idol is decorated with flowers, garlands, and ornaments. The devotees sing the Maha Aarti and Lord Ganesh is offered his favourite sweet modak.

Devotees thronged different ghats to immerse the idols.

The procession is followed by a grand prayer ceremony accompanied by chanting and drumbeats. As the idol is lifted from its pedestal, devotees bid an emotional farewell, seeking blessings of Vighnaharta Ganesh. Devotees participate in the grand procession, celebrating the conclusion of the festivities with music, dance and devotion while promising to welcome the beloved deity again the following year.

 

Also Read | Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav receives more than ₹48 lakh in donations on Day 1
Ganesh Visarjan involves the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idols in water bodies, signifying the deity's return to his celestial home Kailash

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

Lalbaugcha Raja, or the King of Lalbaug, is one of the most revered Ganpati idols across the country, which attracts millions of devotees during 10-day-long Ganesh Utsav celebrations seeking blessings and solace.

Also Read | Who attended Ambani’s Ganeshotsav on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s behalf?

 

The visarjan Lalbaugcha Raja was performed with traditional rituals. The visarjan took place at 11:30 am. A procession took place followed by Maha Aarti accompanied by chanting and drumbeats. The procession was accompanied by music and dancing through Mumbai's streets. Chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya Re’ and ‘Purchya varshi Laukariya’. The idol was immersed in the Arabian Sea, symbolising the Lord's return to Mount Kailash. The visarjan rituals conclude with the distribution of visarjan prasad among devotees marking the end of the 11-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’: Ganesh Visarjan celebrated across India | Photos and videos

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue