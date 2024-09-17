‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’: Ganesh Visarjan celebrated across India | Photos and videos

After observing 10-day-long Ganesh Utsav celebrations, the devotees bid adieu to Vighnaharta Parvati Nandan Bhagwan Ganesh on Tuesday, the 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

The Ganesh Visarjan, which falls on Anant Chaturdashi, involves the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idols in water bodies, signifying the deity's return to his celestial home Kailash.

Ganesh Visarjan falls on Anant Chaturdashi

Before the visarjan, the idol is decorated with flowers, garlands, and ornaments. The devotees sing the Maha Aarti and Lord Ganesh is offered his favourite sweet modak.

Devotees thronged different ghats to immerse the idols.

The procession is followed by a grand prayer ceremony accompanied by chanting and drumbeats. As the idol is lifted from its pedestal, devotees bid an emotional farewell, seeking blessings of Vighnaharta Ganesh. Devotees participate in the grand procession, celebrating the conclusion of the festivities with music, dance and devotion while promising to welcome the beloved deity again the following year.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Lalbaugcha Raja, or the King of Lalbaug, is one of the most revered Ganpati idols across the country, which attracts millions of devotees during 10-day-long Ganesh Utsav celebrations seeking blessings and solace.