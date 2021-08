Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) and Western Railway(WR) will operate more than 100 trips to cater to the festive rush during the upcoming Ganpati Utsav in the state of Maharashtra.

Central Railway will run 63 more additional special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers towards Konkan area due to Ganpati Festival. This is in addition to 112 special trains already announced to run during Ganpati festival 2021. The details are as under:

1. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ratnagiri Special (2 services)

01253 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 12.45 hrs same day.

01254 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 13.20 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar

Composition: One First AC, Two AC-2 tier, Six AC-3 tier, 4 Sleeper class and one Pantry Car

2. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Triweekly special (10 services)

01257 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4.9.2021 to 14.9.2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.50 hrs same day.

01258 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.30 hrs every Monday, Wedesday and Friday from 6.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class and 10 Second seating

3. Panvel – Sawantwadi Road 4-days a week Special (14 services)

01259 Special will leave Panvel at 11.55 hrs every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.50 hrs same day.

01260 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.30 hrs every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4.9.2021 to 14.9.2021 and arrive Panvel at 10.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal

Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class and 10 Second seating

4. Panvel– Chiplun Daily Special (24 services)

01261 Special will leave Panvel at 08.55 hrs daily from 4.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Chiplun at 14.30 hrs same day.

01262 Special will leave Chiplun at 15.05 hrs daily from 4.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Panvel at 20.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Kolad, Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed

Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class and 10 Second seating

5. Dadar – Ratnagiri Special (8 services)

01263 Special will leave Dadar at 08.15 hrs on 4.9.2021; 5.9.2021; 6.9.2021 and 9.9.2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 16.50 hrs same day.

01264 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 17.45 hrs on 4.9.2021; 5.9.2021; 6.9.2021 and 9.9.2021 and arrive Dadar at 00.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar

Composition: 18 Second seating

6. Dadar – Mangaluru Jn one way special

01267 Special will leave Dadar at 08.15 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive Mangaluru Jn. at 06.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Sri Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulkhi, Surathkal

Composition: 18 Second seating

7. Nagpur – Karmali Special (4 services)

01255 Special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs on 4.9.2021 and 11.9.2021 and arrive Karmali at 14.15 hrs next day.

01256 Special will leave Karmali at 20.40 hrs on 5.9.2021 and 12.9.2021 and arrive Nagpur at 20.10 hrs next day.

Halts for 01255: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, VIlawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim.

Halts for 01256: Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Wardha

Composition: One AC-2 tier, Four AC-3 tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second seating.

Western Railway will run 4 more trips of Ganpati festival special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers towards Konkan region. This is in addition to the 38 trips already announced earlier to various destinations to run during Ganpati Fesitival 2021.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run total 42 trips of Ganpati Special Trains in the month of Sept. 2021. These trains are being run to various destinations like Madgaon, Surathkal and Kudal via Vasai Road as notified earlier. The details of the two additional Ganpati Special trains are as under:

1). Train No. 09193/09194 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon AC Special (Weekly) [2 trips]

Train No. 09193 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 23.55 hrs on Tuesday, 7th Sept. 2021, reach Vasai Road at 01.00 hrs and reach Madgaon at 15.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, in return direction, Train No. 09194 Madgaon – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Madgaon at 20.30 hrs on Wednesday, 8th Sept. 2021, reach Vasai Road at 09.35 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.20 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

2). Train No. 09195/09196 Udhna – Madgaon Superfast Special (Weekly) [2 Trips]

Train No. 09195 Udhna – Madgaon Special will depart from Udhna at 15.25 hrs on Thursday, 9th Sept. 2021, reach Vasai Road at 19.00 hrs and reach Madgaon at 09.05 hrs the next day. Similarly, in return direction, Train No. 09196 Madgaon – Udhna Special will depart from Madgaon at 11.30 hrs on Friday, 10th Sept. 2021, reach Vasai Road at 00.25 hrs and reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class & Second Class Seating coaches.

The booking of Train Nos. 09193 & 09195 will open from 31st August, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website. Above trains will run as fully reserved trains. These trains will run as Special Trains on Special Fare.

