Train No. 09193 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 23.55 hrs on Tuesday, 7th Sept. 2021, reach Vasai Road at 01.00 hrs and reach Madgaon at 15.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, in return direction, Train No. 09194 Madgaon – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Madgaon at 20.30 hrs on Wednesday, 8th Sept. 2021, reach Vasai Road at 09.35 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.20 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

