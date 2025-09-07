Ganpati immersion tragedy: One dead, 5 injured after live wire touches idol

In a tragic incident during Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai on September 6, one died while five others were injured due to electrocution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials informed. During idol immersion, a live wire touched the idol which electrocuted 6 devotees. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Binu Sukumaran Kumaran.

BMC said, “During the Immersion procession, an electric wire hanging from the Ganpati idol touched the Idol, due to which 6 devotees were admitted to a private hospital. A person, Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36) was declared brought dead. Five people are admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.”

As per PTI report, the shocking incident occurred at around 10:45 AM on Khairani Road in Sakinaka area when a dangling electric wire accidentally came in contact with the Ganpati idol.

“Some locals rushed the injured persons to nearby private medical facilities and one of them was taken to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital,” PTI quoted BMC official as saying.

He added, "Doctors at the Seven Hills Hospital declared Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36) “brought dead.”

Five others who were injured in the incident included Subhanshu Kamat (20), Tushar Gupta (20), Dharmaraj Gupta (49), Karan Kanojia (14) and Anush Gupta (6). All of them were rushed to the Paramount Hospital for treatment and their condition was reported to be stable.

Immersion of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol delayed The immersion of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol was delayed on Sunday after an unexpected rise in the Arabian Sea water level due to a high tide.

Usually, the idol is immersed in the deep sea at Girgaon Chowpatty beach in south Mumbai before 9:00 AM but a high tide measuring 4.42 metres at around 11.40 AM delayed the visarjan. Scores of devotees gathered at the shore front to bid their final goodbye but nature hade different plans.

The idol remained immersed in a few feet deep waters for about three hours. Around 15 to 20 volunteers and fishermen attempted in vain to maintain its balance to onboard it properly with the raft meant to carry the idol into the deeper sea for immersion.