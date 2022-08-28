Ganpati Puja 2022: Bhiwandi's mandal gives festivity a miss, cites price rise2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:30 PM IST
The 10-day festival will kick off on 31 August and conclude on 9 September.
The 10-day festival will kick off on 31 August and conclude on 9 September.
Listen to this article
With just couple of days remaining for the grand festival of Ganpati puja to begin in Maharashtra, Bhiwandi Ganpati mandal in Maharashtra's Thane district on 28 August said that it would not be participating in one of the state's most patronised festivals due to price rise and dearth of donations this year.