Ganpati Visarjan 2023: Bombay HC refuses to take a call 'to not hurt anybody's religious feelings'
Ganpati Visarjan 2023: Bombay High Court has entrusted the monitoring committee with determining the adequacy of artificial ponds.
The Bombay High Court has entrusted the monitoring committee of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) with the task of determining the adequacy of artificial ponds for Ganpati idol immersion at Aarey Colony. The court emphasised that decisions should be made by experts to ensure no religious sentiments are hurt.