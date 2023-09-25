The Bombay High Court has entrusted the monitoring committee of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) with the task of determining the adequacy of artificial ponds for Ganpati idol immersion at Aarey Colony. The court emphasised that decisions should be made by experts to ensure no religious sentiments are hurt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor clarified that, depending on what the monitoring committee considers adequate, the number of artificial ponds could be increased. The judges stated that the committee's expert judgment would be the final word on whether one pond or more would suffice for the religious proceedings, PTI reported.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Near-stampede scenario witnessed at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Video surfaces "The endeavour is to not hurt anybody's religious feelings...We will ask the committee to consider and take an appropriate decision. If one pond is adequate, then fine, if not, then we are only saying that arrangements can be made," PTI quoted CJ Upadhyaya as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This decision arose from a hearing regarding an application submitted by a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The petitioner sought permission to use lakes in Aarey Colony for the immersion. This request came after the CEO of Aarey Colony had earlier denied permission to use the lakes for this year's festivities.

Senior counsel Milind Sathe, representing the civic body, informed the court that the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) had taken steps to offer alternative solutions. The BMC has made available six truck-mounted tanks for immersion.

Anil Singh, counsel for the petitioner, notified the bench that the monitoring committee had already held a meeting. They decided to install one artificial pond within Aarey, operational since September 20. Singh, however, pointed out that a single pond wouldn't be adequate given the volume of idols brought in for immersion. He highlighted that last year seven artificial ponds were set up, in addition to permissions for lake immersions.

Chief Justice Upadhyaya stressed that if more ponds are deemed necessary by the experts on the monitoring committee, the court would support making the required arrangements.

Also Read: Ganesha Chaturthi: Types of Ganpati idols and their impacts The court’s directive comes as an attempt to balance religious customs with environmental considerations, ensuring that Ganpati immersions proceed smoothly while avoiding any potential offence to religious feelings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

