Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, check road closures, diversions and more

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are finally concluding on Anant Chaturdashi, and the Lord Ganesha idols will be immersed on 17 September. The festivities which began on 7 September all across Mumbai and Maharashtra, with the arrival of Ganpati idols at mega pandals, are now getting ready for the mega Ganesh Visarjan.

As a huge crowd is expected on the road, with lots of excitement among the people, not only will Mumbai traffic be slow, but a lot can happen in between.

Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the city's roads during Ganpati Visarjan. They diverted many roads to manage the grand processions for the immersion of idols.

Among the major decisions, the Coastal Road will remain open for 24 hours until September 18. The Mumbai Police advised the common people to use local trains instead of using private vehicles, reported The Free Press Journal.

Road closures for Ganpati Visarjan: a) Closed for vehicles in Colaba: Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg.

b) Vehicles are prohibited outside the CSMT railway station and Mahapalika Marg.

c) Roads closed in Kalbdevi: JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Caswasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road.

d) Dadar road closure: Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg around Siddhivinayak Temple

e) Worli road closure: Dr Annie Besant Road at Worli Naka and NM Joshi Marg – where the Lalbaugcha Raja procession will pass.

f) Borivali road closure: LT Road near Don Bosco Junction up to Borivali Jetty Road.

g) Kandivali road closure: Damu Anna Date Marg

Railway overbridge (ROB) restrictions: The Mumbai police also imposed ROB restrictions for 13 railway overbridges. These include:

Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Arthur Road (Chinchpokli), Byculla, Marine Lines, Sandhurst Road, Kennedy, Falkland, Belasis at Mumbai Central, Mahalakshmi, Prabhadevi Station, and Dadar Tilak ROBs.

However, they limited the number of people crossing these ROBs to 100 at a time.

The Mumbai Police mentioned that loud speakers and dancing are also banned on these bridges for safety.

Roads diversion advisory: a) Motorists advised to take Dr BA Road, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, Sir JJ Flyover, and the Coastal Road as alternatives to inner streets.

b) Motorists can take: Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street.

Heavy traffic congestion expected: a) Areas leading to Girgaon Chowpatty, including Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, JSS Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi, along with Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park in Colaba, Metro Junction near CSMT railway station, and various other junctions in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg areas.

b) Areas in Nagpada at Agripada, Nagpada Junction, Saat Rasta Junction, Khada Parsee Junction, NM Joshi Marg, Chinchpokli Junction, and Mumbai Central Junction.