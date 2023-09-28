Ganpati Visarjan: The Ganesh mandals in Mumbai began the processions to immerse the Lord Ganesha idols on Thursday as the 10 days of colorful festivities come to an end. The crowds have gathered at various points of the city and to minimize the problems for commuters, the Mumbai Traffic Police is releasing advisories informing about the blocked roads and the alternative routes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Devotees begin Lalbaugcha Raja immersion with dance and music in Mumbai | See Images In its latest advisory, Mumbai Traffic Police informed about no entry from D. N. Nagar Road, Santacruz (west) to Mahatma Gandhi Road and the Villeparle (East) on Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge has been closed for vehicular traffic from 10:00 AM on Thursday to 5:00 AM on Friday.

The traffic police also shared details about road diversion and said vehicular traffic proceeding from D.N. Road towards Captain Vinayak Gore shall proceed through S.V. Road, Khira Nagar by taking a left turn from Milan Sub-way Junction shall proceed to their desire destination.

Restrictions in the central area According to the official announcement, along the Dr. Annie Besant Marg in Worli, there will be limitations imposed on southbound traffic, effectively transforming that entire stretch into a one-way road. Similarly, on NM Joshi Marg, the flow of traffic from Shingte Master Chowk to Bharatmata Junction will be halted prior to the arrival of the Raja of Lalbaugh on BA Road, which runs in a northward direction near Bharatmata Junction.

In the Azad Maidan traffic division, a temporary suspension of traffic is scheduled for Mahapalika Marg on Thursday. In lieu of this, vehicular movement will be redirected, commencing from CSMT Junction and proceeding along D.N Road and L.T Marg, ultimately culminating at Metro Junction.

South Mumbai In South Mumbai, within the jurisdiction of the Colaba traffic division, three crucial roadways, specifically Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, will be designated as 'No Parking' zones, with exceptions made solely for emergency vehicles. Motorists are strongly advised to comply with the detour signs posted along these routes.

Also Read: Near-stampede scenario witnessed at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Video surfaces The advisory expected substantial traffic congestion in the Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park areas during the Ganpati immersion period. Therefore, it is highly recommended to refrain from using these routes unless it becomes absolutely imperative due to an emergency situation.

