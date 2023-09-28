Mumbai Traffic Police issued traffic restrictions and plans to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Ganesh festival. The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi are set to culminate on September 28th with the much-anticipated Ganesh Visarjan, marking the 10th and final day of the festivities.

To minimize potential disruptions, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued specific traffic restrictions and plans to ensure a smooth traffic flow during Anant Chaturdashi, especially throughout the Ganesh festival, particularly during the Ganpati immersion processions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the official statement, in the central area, specifically on Dr Annie Besant Marg in Worli, traffic heading southbound will be restricted, converting the entire stretch into one-way traffic.

Likewise, on NM Joshi Marg, the section of traffic going from Shingte Master Chowk to Bharatmata Junction will be blocked before the arrival of the Raja of Lalbaugh on BA Road, which runs northbound near Bharatmata Junction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within the jurisdiction of the Azad Maidan traffic division, there will be a suspension of vehicular traffic on Mahapalika Marg on Thursday. Instead, traffic will be rerouted from CSMT Junction, passing through D.N Road and L.T Marg, leading to Metro Junction.

In the Kalbadevi vicinity, eight routes will be inaccessible for vehicles and designated as 'No Parking' zones. These routes are as follows: J.S.S Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Cawasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most traffic under this division will be diverted at Maharshi Karve Road, Maulana Azad Road and Mohammad Ali Road. Special advisory that the neighbourhood of Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, JSS Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road and the routes leading to these areas will witness immense traffic congestion on Thursday, hence it’s advised to avoid these areas unless it’s an emergency.

In South Mumbai, under the Colaba traffic division, three key routes will be off-limits for traffic and marked as 'No Parking' zones, except for emergency vehicles. These routes include Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg. Motorists are urged to adhere to the indicated detour signs on these routes. During the Ganpati immersion days, the Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park areas are expected to experience significant traffic congestion. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid these routes unless it is absolutely necessary due to an emergency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within the jurisdiction of the DB Marg traffic division, three routes will be completely closed to vehicular traffic. These routes include Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg (from Prarthana Samaj Junction to Vinoli Junction), and Walkeshwar Road.

Additionally, various routes leading to the neighbourhoods of Girgaon, Gamdevi, and Teen Batti are expected to experience severe traffic congestion on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NM Joshi Marg will be converted into a 'one-way' road, and all traffic movement from Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokli Junction) to Khatav Mill, as well as from Khada Parsee Junction to Nagpada Junction to Don Taki Junction, will be restricted.

Consequently, areas such as Agripada, Nagpada, Saat Rasta Junction, Mumbai Central Junction, Don Taki Junction, and Chinchpokli Junction are expected to face significant traffic congestion on Thursday.

In the Pydhonie area, Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg and P D'Mello Road (from Kaklij Chowk to Wadibunder Junction) will be closed on Thursday. Additionally, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Samantbhai Nanji Marg, and Maulana Azad Road (from JJ Junction to Don Taki Junction to Gol Deol Junction) will be designated as 'No Parking' zones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In Tardeo, there will be changes in traffic flow: Pandita Ramabai Marg, JSS Road, M.S. Ali Road, Pathe Bapurao Marg, Jawaji Dadaji Marg, and Jehangir Boman Behram Marg will transition from 'two-way' to 'one-way' traffic, except for Pandita Ramabai Marg, where traffic will be prohibited from Dr. NA Purandare Marg (Wilson Junction) to Sitaram Patkar Marg (Cecil Junction).

The Byculla area, known for its prominent Ganpati pandals like Lalbaugh and Kalachowki, as well as key routes including G.D Ambekar Road and Shravan Yashwante Chowk, is expected to experience substantial traffic congestion and a high volume of pedestrians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To avoid inconvenience, it is advisable for commuters to steer clear of these routes on Thursday. Additionally, the primary routes, namely Dr. BA Road (northbound), will be inaccessible from Bawla Compound junction to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction), and Sane Guruji Marg will be closed on Thursday.

In the Bhoiwada area, there will be changes in traffic flow, with Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya Marg (Naigaon Cross Road) and King E.D Road from Parel T.T to Khanolkar Chowk Junction transitioning to 'one-way' streets. Additionally, Govindaji Keni Marg will be off-limits for traffic from Bhoiwada Naka to Hind Mata Junction.

It's important to note that all these areas, including Bharat Mata Junction, are expected to experience significant crowds and traffic congestion on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!