Ganpati Visarjan turns tragic: 9 dead, 12 missing during Ganesh immersion across Maharashtra

Updated7 Sep 2025, 11:08 PM IST
Mumbai, India - September 07, 2025: After nearly 33 hours of procession, the immersion of Lalbaughcha Raja at 8.45pm stared at girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, September 07, 2025. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)

Mumbai: At least nine people were drowned, while 12 others were reported missing in various incidents related to the immersion of Ganpati idols in Maharashtra. The 10-day long grand festival came to an end on Saturday, Anant Chaturdashi, with the immersions spilling onto Sunday.

One person was killed in Mumbai's Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area due to electrocution when a Ganesh idol came into contact with a hanging electric wire.

Other deaths from the immersion related incidents were reported from Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar and Amravati districts, officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Deaths in immersion related incidents

  • In Pune district, five persons were swept away in different water bodies in three separate incidents, an official said.
  • "Two men were swept away in Bhama river at Waki Khurd and one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in the rural part of the district. A 45-year-old man was swept away at Khed," the Pune official said. Bodies of three persons were recovered, he added.

  • Three persons were swept away in a river in Gandegaon in Nanded district, a local official said. While one was rescued, a search operation was underway for the other two, reported PTI.
  • Similar tragedies were reported from Sinnar and Kalwan in Nashik district, where five people were swept away. "Five persons were swept away in Nashik. The bodies of two persons have been recovered, while efforts are on to trace the others," the official said.
  • Three persons were swept away in Jalgaon in separate incidents, the official said.

  • Three persons from Mundewadi in Thane's Shahapur taluka were swept away in the strong currents of the Bhargavi river near a dam. They were returning after immersing a Ganpati idol, Shahapur Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule said. He identified the persons as Datta Lote, Pratip Munde and Kuldeep Jakare.
  • In Palghar district, three men who were swept away in a creek during Ganpati idol immersion were saved with the help of a Ro-Ro boat after a quick alert from maritime authorities, officials said on Sunday.

