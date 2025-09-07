Ganpati Visarjan turns tragic: 9 dead, 12 missing during Ganesh immersion across Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least nine people were drowned, while 12 others were reported missing in various incidents related to the immersion of Ganpati idols in Maharashtra. The 10-day long grand festival came to an end on Saturday, Anant Chaturdashi, with the immersions spilling onto Sunday.
One person was killed in Mumbai's Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area due to electrocution when a Ganesh idol came into contact with a hanging electric wire.
Other deaths from the immersion related incidents were reported from Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar and Amravati districts, officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.