In case you are traveling abroad, you can now take the precautionary dose against Covid -19 before completing the necessary 9-month gap from the time of the 2nd dose. The recommendation came during a COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) meeting earlier this week.

NTAGI has discussed and recommended this in a meeting held on Wednesday, sources told ANI adding, “no recommendation has been made for reducing the gap in booster doses for everybody."

However, several studies have revealed that acquired immunity is higher in individuals in case the gap between the primary vaccination and the third dose is long. Pointing out the same IMA co-chairman Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan said, "We observed that, if the second dose administered to the beneficiary was very recent, it did not make any difference. In other words, you're already protected. But, if a third dose is administered, then it did not make much of a difference."

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. Later it was opened for all above 18 on 10 April.

Now, all those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, can take the booster dose. However, as per official data, less number of people have shown interest in getting a third dose as a precaution dose despite being allowed by the Government of India for those above the age of 18 years.