Gap between 2nd Covid jab, booster dose reduced for those flying abroad: Report

However, several studies have revealed that acquired immunity is higher in individuals in case the gap between the primary vaccination and the third dose is long. Pointing out the same IMA co-chairman Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan said, "We observed that, if the second dose administered to the beneficiary was very recent, it did not make any difference. In other words, you're already protected. But, if a third dose is administered, then it did not make much of a difference."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}