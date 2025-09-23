Garba events turning into ‘love jihad’ hubs, claims BJP minister Nitesh Rane; backs VHP ID checks advisory

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has backed the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) advisory asking Garba organisers to check identities of participants, saying such events during Navratri are becoming the hubs of “love jihad”. The BJP minister also alleged that Muslims enter Garba events under false identities and “harass our women.”

Advertisement

Speaking with the reporters, Nitesh Rane said when Islam does not follow idol worshipping, he does not see any reason why Muslims participate in Garba events.

Nitesh Rane said, “As per my information, Islam does not follow idol worship. Except for love jihad, I do not see any other reason behind Muslims participating in garba. They come to such events under false identity and harass our women.”

“Cases of love jihad start from there,” he said.

The Maharashtra minister further said that he will also ask the Garba organisers to prepare “conversion procedure” for those who still attend these events.

Nitesh Rane further alleged, “Garba events are becoming epicentres of love jihad. The VHP demand is justified. If someone still comes to garba, convert him as he is ready [by attending such events] to become Hindu. We will ask organisations to prepare for conversion procedure. After all, at one time in the past, we all were Hindus.”

Advertisement

To a question on the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s advisory asking garba organisers to check identity documents of participants, Rane asserted there was nothing wrong in the demand made by the right-wing organisation.

“Love jihad” is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage. Also Read | Gemini Nano Banana: Create your perfect dandiya nights look this Navratri - Check step-by-step guide

Talking to reporters, the BJP minister also hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for criticising the Modi government over offensive gestures made by Pakistani players during an Asia Cup match against India in Dubai.

He said, “Pakistani players made objectionable gestures in Dubai. If someone had done this here, we would have ensured they regretted it. Sanjay Raut should not try to teach us or Prime Minister Narendra Modi about patriotism.”

Advertisement