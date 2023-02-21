Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb hoax, 3 detained
As per the police, Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours, after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb on the train.
Delhi to Chennai Garib Rath train was stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur Railway station after a bomb threat. Officials told ANI that, three persons have been detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding presence of a bomb in the train late on Monday night.
