Delhi to Chennai Garib Rath train was stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur Railway station after a bomb threat. Officials told ANI that, three persons have been detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding presence of a bomb in the train late on Monday night.

As per the police, Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours. CPRO, North Central Railway told ANI that a passenger had informed about a bomb through 'Rail Madad' portal.

The complainant claimed that there was a bomb in G2 Coach of the train and two other persons told him about the same.

Also Read: Ahead of Holi, Indian Railways cancels trains on THESE routes till March 4. Check full list

The police along with the teams of GRP Police and RPF forces immediately sung into action and reached the spot and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad was also called on the spot for investigation.

Rajasthan | Train number 12612 Garib Rath was stopped at Dholpur station after a passenger informed about a bomb through 'Rail Madad' portal. He said that 2 other passengers told him about the bomb. Bomb disposal squad called&search is being conducted: CPRO, North Central Railway pic.twitter.com/SUJ48ATEon — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 20, 2023

Other than the G2 Coach, G3 and G4 were also evacuated and the search operation was carried out at the three coaches.

Also Read: How do Indian Railways trains get their names? Read here

After over three hours of conducting searches, the police confirmed that nothing was found on the train, and the train was given clearance to go ahead.

The police detained three persons for spreading rumours about the bomb, and they will be thoroughly interrogated, said officials.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an IndiGo flight from Delhi-Deoghar was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb scare. An IndiGo spokesperson said, “all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe."Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport authorities in Lucknow also issued a statement with regards to this bomb scare, and said that the threat turned out to be hoax and the IndiGo flight has been cleared for its onward journey

(With inputs from ANI)