Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb hoax, 3 detained

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an IndiGo flight from Delhi-Deoghar was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb scare. An IndiGo spokesperson said, “all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe."Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport authorities in Lucknow also issued a statement with regards to this bomb scare, and said that the threat turned out to be hoax and the IndiGo flight has been cleared for its onward journey