Garlic prices double amid dwindling supplies, hit ₹400 per kg in some areas
Garlic prices have doubled over the past six weeks with retail prices currently ranging from ₹180-300 per kg for various qualities in different markets.
Garlic prices have soared in recent days — hitting ₹400 per kg in some area — amid a drop in supply. Reports indicate that the popular spice is now selling for ₹300 to ₹400 per kg at some retail markets. Crops were damaged in several areas by unseasonal rainfall during October and November. Prices are expected to remain high until the new crop hits the market.