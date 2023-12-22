Garlic prices surge sharply: How long will it be a burden on household budgets?
Delayed harvest and depleting groundwater have led to a rise in garlic prices. Retail prices are expected to remain high until March, but will start to come down in January with the arrival of the new crop.
Over the past few weeks, prices of garlic have increased phenomenally to ₹300/ ₹400 per kg. As of now, the essential spice of the kitchen household is being sold at the rate of ₹150/250 per kg in the wholesale market whereas it remains between ₹300 and ₹400 per kg in the retail market.