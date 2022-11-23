Garuda Shakti: India, Indonesian troops engage in joint training exercises

New Delhi: A contingent of Indian Special Forces troops is currently engaged in a bilateral joint training exercise, Garuda Shakti, with Indonesian Special Forces at Sangga Buana Training Area, Karawang, Indonesia, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.
This is the eighth edition of the series of bilateral exercises under this banner. “The exercise which commenced on 21 November 2022 aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of both armies," the ministry added.
The scope of the joint exercise includes orientation to advance special forces skills, sharing of information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques & procedures and lessons learnt from various operations undertaken, Special Forces Operations in Jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps and a validation exercise integrating basic and advance special forces skills apart from gaining an insight into the lifestyle and culture of both countries to foster military cooperation.
The joint training would also focus on a high degree of physical fitness, tactical drills, techniques and procedures for which a comprehensive 13-day training programme has been worked out. The exercise will culminate in a 48-hour long validation exercise.
The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, and share their wide experiences and combat experience on countering terrorist operations, Regional Security Operations & Peace Keeping Operations in an international environment.
The exercise is yet another significant milestone in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries and another step forward towards ensuring regional security.
India and Indonesia, maritime neighbours and strategic partners, had civilizational links for more than two thousand years. Both countries have excellent relations and these relations have the huge potential to grow further in the coming years.
India and Indonesia are democratic countries and have pluralistic societies where different religions, ethnic groups and cultures co-exist and live in harmony. Right from their freedom struggles against their colonial masters in the 1940s, both India and Indonesia helped each other and remained close friends.
