‘Garv se kaho yeh Swadeshi hai’: PM Narendra Modi doubles down on India-made products ahead of Diwali

‘Garv se kaho yeh Swadeshi hai’: Ahead of Diwali on Monday, October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday doubled down on India-made products and urged citizens to mark the festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity and innovation of local artisans.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi shared the Government of India's video on “Vocal for Local” initiative, and said, “Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let’s buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!”

He also asked Indians to share their purchases on social media to “inspire others”. “Do also share what you bought on social media. This way, you will inspire others to also do the same,” PM Modi said.

Check out PM Modi's tweet here:

Advertisement