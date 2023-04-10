New pricing to benefit gas distributors3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
APM gas price revisions will lead to rising differential between Gas prices and other fuels say analysts
NEW DELHI : Gas distribution companies have emerged as major beneficiaries of the implementation of the Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations which has seen domestic gas prices revised down to $6.5 per mmBtu (million British Thermal Units) from $8.57 per mmBtu earlier.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×