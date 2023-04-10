NEW DELHI : Gas distribution companies have emerged as major beneficiaries of the implementation of the Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations which has seen domestic gas prices revised down to $6.5 per mmBtu (million British Thermal Units) from $8.57 per mmBtu earlier.

The key recommendations of Kirit Parikh Committee on natural gas pricing accepted included imposing a floor price of $4/mmBtu and ceiling on prices of $6.5/mmBtu, to cut CNG & household piped natural gas (PNG) prices.

The domestic gas (or administered price mechanism gas) prices have now been linked to 10% of India’s crude import basket instead of an average of international gas price at various gas hubs. APM gas prices will be reviewed monthly instead of every six months.

City gas distribution companies (CGDs) have seen their feedstock costs come down, boosting profitability. The demand and volume outlook for CGDs is also likely to improve as lower gas prices being passed on to consumers would widen the gap between natural gas prices and other conventional fuels.

“The announcement is tailor made for CGDs and provides big relief, given high gas cost had started impacting margins and CNG adoption", said analysts at Antique Stock Broking. It provides sufficient visibility for the medium term and is a big positive for CGD companies, added analysts.

Gas companies have already announced price cuts. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) lowered compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) prices by ₹6/kg and ₹5/kg passing on partial benefit from the APM price cap.

Analysts at Jefferies India Private Ltd expect Ebitda per scm (standard cubic meter of gas) moving up from ₹7.4 to ₹8.6. For Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), which has lowered CNG/PNG prices by ₹8/kg and ₹5/kg respectively, analysts expect Ebitda/scm moving up from ₹9.0 to ₹10.7.

As ceiling and the floor prices of gas will only be reviewed after the first two years of implementation of the new gas pricing formula, analysts expect more benefits to accrue in the current declining spot LNG price environment. APM gas price revisions in the coming days will lead to rising differential between gas prices and other fuels, say analysts.

Analysts at Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd anticipate the formula to be positive on demand as CNG discount over gasoline jumped to 24% from 18%. They say that if current spot LNG (10% of supply) remains at $15/mmbtu, then CNG price would be cut further by ₹10/KG in Q2FY24, and CNG discount over gasoline would reach 34%.

Meanwhile, rising gas demand is positive for GAIL’s transmission volumes. Being the largest gas pipeline operator in the country, any spurt in country’s demand adds to the volume outlook for GAIL. Furthermore, the company will also see feed cost for LPG declining. Analysts at Jefferies expect ₹1,100 crore annualized saving in LPG feedstock cost.

The floor price and Ceiling price of Gas however will see 25 cents/mmbtu annual escalation after two years of implementation. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said that this is incrementally positive for the CGD sector and slightly negative for ONGC and Oil India as the annual hike in ceiling price is lower (vis-à-vis the Kirit Parikh committee proposal). The committee had recommended increasing floor and ceiling price after 1 year and the hike was proposed at $ 0.5/mmbtu every year.