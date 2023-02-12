Gas Geyser in your bathroom could cause Carbon Monoxide poisoning. Read here

The Gas Geyser in your bathroom providing that perfect warm bath for you everyday, could also leave you gasping for breath leading to near fatal accidents. According to a recent tweet thread, shared by one Divyanshu Asopa, a gas geyser was responsible for his wife's carbon monoxide poisoning, that left her on ventilator support for three days.

Here's what happened.

On a rather uneventful day, 33 year old Tripty Asopa went to take a bath. 20 minutes later when her husband Divyanshu Asopa checked up on her, he found her lying on the floor gasping for breath and ‘loosing consciousness with each passing second’.

The Carbon Monoxide poisoning happened because of the 'Gas Geyser installed inside the bathroom', Asopa wrote on Twitter.

“It was fresh learning -- that using a gas geyser could land my wife in an emergency ward and on ventilator," said Divyanshu. His wife however has “no memory of what happened – except going into the bathroom and waking up in ICU after few days".

“The gas geyser depletes the oxygen available in the closed space and starts giving out CO which gets inside the body and causes poisoning which can further cause brains damage, cardiac arrest and multiple organ failure.", Divyanshu explains.

See the tweet thread here

Want to share details about a terrible accident that my wife went through so that anyone who reads this thread can take strong steps to avoid it from happening to them.



On 5th Jan, She went to take a shower and when I checked on her in 20 min.. #GasGeyserSyndrome 1/n — Divyanshu 🇮🇳 (@DivyanshuAsopa) January 15, 2023

Tripty Asopa was treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

Dr Kiran Shetty, critical care specialist who treated Tripty at KDAH said he had recently seen four to five cases of which three were last month. “Of all the cases, Tripty was the only one put on ventilator."

"We see a general rise in gas geyser syndrome (GGS) in winters. It happens because patients overheat the water and stay in the shower longer, and the ventilation in the bathroom is poor," Hindustan Times quoted the doctor.

What are Gas Geysers?

According to Crompton, Gas Geysers are made of liquid petroleum gas (LPG). It is considered one of the most ideal winter heating appliances in an Indian home. It takes up just a few minutes to heat up and provide hot bathing water.

Since they have no limited heating power, the heating output is instant and consistent throughout your shower time.

What is Carbon Monoxide poisoning?

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in your bloodstream. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This can lead to serious tissue damage, or even death.