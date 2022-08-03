Gas leak at company premises in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram, many hospitalised

Gas leak at company premises in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram, many hospitalised1 min read . 05:29 AM IST
The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix.
Over 50 people were admitted to hospital after they fell ill due to gas leak at a company in Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh.
The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. Employees ran out from the company due to panic.
Some women employees were rushed to local hospital for treatment after they fell ill.
Hemanth, District Medical & Health Officer, Anakapalle said, "At present 53 patients are admitted. All have been examined & their condition is stable. They're undergoing treatment. Most of the patients complained of difficulty in breathing, nausea, vomiting."
Earlier in June, about 178 women workers fell sick after a gas leak at a laboratory in Atchutapuram area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The workers fell sick after they inhaled the poisonous gas that leaked at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
Following the incident, a joint committee was constituted by District Collector. The committee was formed after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a detailed investigation into the accident and asked the authorities to take measures for avoiding such incidents in the future.
(With inputs from ANI)
