Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gas leak at HPCL plant in Andhra's Visakhapatnam triggers panic, situation under control

Gas leak at HPCL plant in Andhra's Visakhapatnam triggers panic, situation under control

Premium
Hundreds of workers of HPCL came out of the plant all of a sudden creating tension in the area.
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST Livemint

  • 'There was a minor gas leakage in crude oil distillation unit (CDU) 2. Alerted Workers rang the siren. The technical team rushed to the spot and controlled the leakage,' HPCL, PRO, Kalidas said

An incident of a gas leak was reported at a plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

An incident of a gas leak was reported at a plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Hundreds of workers of HPCL came out of the plant all of a sudden creating tension in the area.

Hundreds of workers of HPCL came out of the plant all of a sudden creating tension in the area.

"There was a minor gas leakage in crude oil distillation unit (CDU) 2. Alerted Workers rang the siren. The technical team rushed to the spot and controlled the leakage," HPCL, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kalidas said.

"There was a minor gas leakage in crude oil distillation unit (CDU) 2. Alerted Workers rang the siren. The technical team rushed to the spot and controlled the leakage," HPCL, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kalidas said.

While speaking to news agency ANI, an employee said, "We were on a lunch break when we heard the siren. All the employees were told to leave the place. The situation is under control and everyone is safe."

While speaking to news agency ANI, an employee said, "We were on a lunch break when we heard the siren. All the employees were told to leave the place. The situation is under control and everyone is safe."

More details are awaited.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

More details are awaited.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!