An incident of a gas leak was reported at a plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Hundreds of workers of HPCL came out of the plant all of a sudden creating tension in the area.
"There was a minor gas leakage in crude oil distillation unit (CDU) 2. Alerted Workers rang the siren. The technical team rushed to the spot and controlled the leakage," HPCL, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kalidas said.
While speaking to news agency ANI, an employee said, "We were on a lunch break when we heard the siren. All the employees were told to leave the place. The situation is under control and everyone is safe."
More details are awaited.
