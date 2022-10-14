Around 100 students of a Corporation Middle School in Houser city of Tamil Nadu fall ill after a suspected incident of gas leak from a septic tank in the school premises. The officials informed that several students developed nausea and some vomited, but none of the students developed serious symptoms.

The children studying in the school fainted around 3:15 PM and were immediately rushed to the Hosur Government Hospital, the District Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy informed on Friday. He also added that a total of 67 boys and girls were hospitalised.

Doctors are conducting tests to ascertain the causes behind the illness, while senior officials from the Pollution Control Board, Hosur Corporation and School Education departments visited the school and an inquiry has been started.

Also Read: 3 boys dead, 11 hospitalised in suspected food poisoning in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur

Delhi high court issues notice to NDMC over plea of class 10th student

The High Court of Delhi issued notice to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Government of Delhi on a plea moved by a class 10th student who is mentally disabled and seeking a Special Educator for his education.

While seeking a response from the authorities, the court directed NDMC to immediately make arrangements for Special Educator in school.

The lawyers of the student also submitted that besides the petitioner, there are several other disabled students who are not able to get proper education due to the unavailability of Special Educators.

"NDMC is required to have at least two special educators in each of their schools in terms of Delhi High Court Division Bench judgment dated September 16, 2009, in Social Jurist PIL", the lawyers submitted.