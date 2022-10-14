'Gas leak' at school in Tamil Nadu, students hospitalised1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 07:51 PM IST
- Students of the Corporation Middle School took ill suddenly allegedly due to the suspected gas leak from the septic tank on the school premises
Around 100 students of a Corporation Middle School in Houser city of Tamil Nadu fall ill after a suspected incident of gas leak from a septic tank in the school premises. The officials informed that several students developed nausea and some vomited, but none of the students developed serious symptoms.