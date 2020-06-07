Gas leak in Mumbai? BMC says situation under control, don't panic

NEW DELHI : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which received several complaints of suspected gas leak from Chembur, Ghatkopar and adjoining areas in Mumbai, today said the situation is under control and residents should not panic.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required," BMC tweeted.

BMC has also urged people not to panic or create panic.

"We've received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai...Please don't panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation have been activated as precaution," BMC tweeted.

The origin of the smell has not been traced yet.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB)'s chief fire officer PS Rahangdale said no gas leakage was found at given locations. "Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage and it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for emergency," Rahangdale said.

"HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd), RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers) and police were informed," he added adding that investigation is underway by senior officers.

Many residents complained of suspected gas leak from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai and Vikhroli areas late on Saturday night, an official of the BMCs disaster management cell said.

