OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gas pipeline blast kills 2 in Gujarat, several feared trapped under debris
At least 2 killed, 1 injured after 2 houses collapsed due to gas pipeline explosion, at Gandhinagar in Kalol on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)
At least 2 killed, 1 injured after 2 houses collapsed due to gas pipeline explosion, at Gandhinagar in Kalol on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)

Gas pipeline blast kills 2 in Gujarat, several feared trapped under debris

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 04:21 PM IST Sumit Khanna , Reuters

  • It was not immediately clear who ran the gas pipeline and state-run ONGC denied reports that it was the operator.
  • Local company Sabarmati Gas, partly-owned by Bharat Petroleum, also said it was not involved

AHMEDABAD : A blast at a gas pipeline in Gujarat killed two people and injured one early on Tuesday, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline and state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) denied media reports that it was the operator. Local company Sabarmati Gas, partly-owned by Bharat Petroleum Corp, also said it was not involved.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi,

Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's letter for fresh talks

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
Bhatkali biryani is topped with fried onions, curry or mint leaves.

Biryani and healthy meals top Swiggy's annual food trends

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
As things stand, scheduled commercial international air travel is suspended by the Indian government at least till 31 December. Photo: Hindustan Times

Recovery in international flights could be delayed due to new virus strain

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST
File Photo: Donald Trump

$900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

6 min read . 06:06 PM IST

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

The massive explosion destroyed two houses in a residential area near ONGC’s Kalol field in Gandhinagar district, trapping people under the debris, officials said.

"We still don't know the cause of the blast," senior Gandhinagar official Kuldeep Arya told Reuters after visiting the site. "There is an old ONGC pipeline in the area but it has been unused since 2015."

ONGC, however, said the pipeline where the accident took place did not belong to the company but it was helping with the rescue efforts.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout