Gas producers fear windfall tax imposition on gas4 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 10:09 PM IST
The concerns have cropped at a time when government is considering a similar tax on locally-produced gas.
The concerns have cropped at a time when government is considering a similar tax on locally-produced gas.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Natural gas producers and industry watchers are getting concerned about the possibility of the scope of windfall tax on crude oil getting expanded to cover natural gas, which generally tracks the price trend of crude oil.