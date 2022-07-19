Gas producers fear windfall tax imposition on gas

The tax, if imposed, would be effective on the gas which is outside the ambit of administered pricing mechanism (APM), which accounts for nearly 50% of India’s domestic produce. Centre follows a pricing system comprising of APM and non-APM or free-market gas. The first is sourced from domestic gas fields managed by the public sector oil and gas majors, and its price is determined by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), reporting to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

