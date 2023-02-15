Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the candidate response sheet for the candidates who appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination. The response sheet is available on the official website- https://gate.iitk.ac.in/.

Step by guide to downloading the GATE 2023 response sheet:

1) Visit the official website https://gate.iitk.ac.in/

2) Click on login and enter your relevant details

3) Candidate response sheet will be available on the screen

4) Evaluate your responses thoroughly and download it

5) Take a printout of the response sheet for future use

The Answer key for examination will be released on February 21 and students will be able to file submission of challenges between February 22 till February 25. Additionally, result for GATE 2023 will be released on March 21, 2023.

While only the score of the answer key will be used in calculating the result, response key helps the students evaluate their paper, understand their mistakes and get a rough idea about their score.

GATE 2023 exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur along with 7 other IITs and IISs Bangalore. The exam was conducted on four dates i.e. February 4,5,11, and 12.

The scorecard for GATE 2023 will be valid for a period of three years from the date on which results are announced. GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate courses along withh other government scholarships in the fields of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts.