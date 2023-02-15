GATE 2023: Candidate response sheet released at gate.iitk.ac.in, details here
GATE 2023 response sheet has been released on the official website while the answer key will be available for download on 21 February
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the candidate response sheet for the candidates who appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination. The response sheet is available on the official website- https://gate.iitk.ac.in/.
