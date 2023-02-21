GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release Answer Key today; here's how download and other details
- GATE 2023 Answer Key: After the Answer Key is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website of GATE i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Answer Key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 after 5 pm today i.e. on 21 February. The release of the answer key has been delayed as the website had earlier mentioned that it will be out after 4 pm.
