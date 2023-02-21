GATE 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Answer Key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 after 5 pm today i.e. on 21 February. The release of the answer key has been delayed as the website had earlier mentioned that it will be out after 4 pm.

After the Answer key is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website of GATE i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the exam schedule, Candidates will then be able to file the objection or challenge the Answer Key in a four day window i.e. from 22-25 February. The objection or challenge link will be available on the official site of GATE.

Additionally, the result for GATE 2023 will be released on 21 March 2023.

The GATE 2023 exams was held on 4,5,11 and 12th February, 2023. The computer-based test (CBT) was organized by IIT Kanpur.

Here's how to check the GATE 2023 Answer Key

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login by entering the enrolment Id/email address, password and by evaluating the arithmetic expression.

Click on Sumit.

You can now check your GATE 2023 Answer Key.

View and download for reference.

Earlier on 15 February, IIT Kanpur had released the candidate response sheet for the candidates who appeared for GATE 2023.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

The exam was conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI). The scorecard for GATE 2023 is valid for a period of three years from the date on which results are announced.