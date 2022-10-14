GATE 2023: Registration process with late fee payment ends today on gate.iitk.ac

The admit card for GATE 2023 exams will be issued on 3rd January, 2023. The GATE 2023 exams will be held on 4,5,11 and 12th February, 2023. The IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 result on 16 March, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) of 3 hours.