Home / News / India /  GATE 2023: Registration process with late fee payment ends today on gate.iitk.ac

1 min read . 01:29 PM ISTLivemint
GATE 2022 exam 

  • Eligible and interested candidates can click on the official website i.e. ongate.iitk.ac.in to complete the registration process.

IIT Kanpur will conclude the registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 with late fee today i.e. 14 October. Eligible and interested candidates can click on the official website i.e. ongate.iitk.ac.in to complete the registration process. 

The registration link was activated on August 30 and deadline to apply without late fee was October 7. The online registration with a late fee will close at midnight.

What are the steps to apply for GATE 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IIT Kanpur institute.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.

Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit

Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.

Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference

Candidates who belong to the General category and foreign nationals need to pay a late fee of 2,200 per paper.

The admit card for GATE 2023 exams will be issued on 3rd January, 2023. The GATE 2023 exams will be held on 4,5,11 and 12th February, 2023. The IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 result on 16 March, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) of 3 hours.  

Here are other important dates for students to remember: 

Modifications in GATE 2023 Application: 4-11th November, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: 3 January, 2023

Candidate's response releasing date: 15 February 2023

Answer Key available on Applicable portal: 21st February, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: 22-25 February, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: 16 March, 2023

Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: 21 March, 2023

