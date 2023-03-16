GATE 2023: Results to be declared today. How to check, download, other details

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur which conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam has stated that GATE 2023 Result will be available on 16 March 2023 after 4:00 pm in the candidate application portal.

GATE top score is mandatory for candidates to get admission into M.Tech i.e postgraduate engineering and Research program offered by the IITs, NITs, and other renowned institutions. Post Graduate Scholarship is entitled only to those students who are admitted to the course with a valid GATE score at the time of admission.

How to check GATE 2023 result

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the application ports using the asked details.

View and download GATE result.

Who can use the GATE score?

Qualified GATE score can be used for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to : (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for giving admission to students without MoE scholarship/assistantship. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

The exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country. Provisional answer key of GATE was released on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25. The final answer key is expected to be published along with results.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 was a computer-based test (CBT) that was organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam was conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).