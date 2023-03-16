GATE 2023: Results to be declared today. How to check, download, other details

Who can use the GATE score?

Qualified GATE score can be used for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to : (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for giving admission to students without MoE scholarship/assistantship. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.