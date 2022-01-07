The date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly, IIT Kharagpur, the exam conducting body for Graduate Aptitude Test in engineering said. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website--gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release today, January 7. The reason behind the postponement of the release of admit cards has not been disclosed by the Institute yet.

The exam will be conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022, and will be a computer-based test. It will be held in two sessions--from 9 Am to 12 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The results will be announced on March 17, 2022.

GATE Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on GATE Admit Card 2022 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.