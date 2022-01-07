GATE admit card 2022 not releasing today; new date to be announced shortly

The date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly, IIT Kharagpur, the exam conducting body for Graduate Aptitude Test in engineering said. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website--gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release today, January 7. The reason behind the postponement of the release of admit cards has not been disclosed by the Institute yet.

